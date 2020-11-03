DiNucci won't start Sunday's game against the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Andy Dalton (concussion) tested positive for COVID-19 earlier Tuesday, paving the way for DiNucci to get another start. Instead, first practice squad member Cooper Rush and then reserve Garrett Gilbert have been tossed out as the competitors to lead the Cowboys offense this weekend. Assuming one of those two gets the nod, DiNucci's one-game sample as a starter will read 21-for-40 passing for 180 yards, two lost fumbles and five carries for 22 yards.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ben DiNucci: Expected to start again Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ben DiNucci: Fails to seize opportunity•
-
Cowboys' Ben DiNucci: Confirmed starter for Sunday night•
-
Cowboys' Ben DiNucci: Expected to start Sunday night•
-
Cowboys' Ben DiNucci: Early frontrunner for Week 8 start•
-
Cowboys' Ben DiNucci: Struggles as injury replacement•