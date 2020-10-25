DiNucci completed 2 of 3 pass attempts for 39 yards during Sunday's 25-3 loss to Washington.
DiNucci entered the game after Andy Dalton (concussion) took a shot to the head in the second half and struggled against a ferocious defensive front. He managed a 32-yard completion to Amari Cooper and another short gain but also took three sacks and was fortunate to not fumble the ball away on two occasions. The rookie hardly seems ready to lead an NFL offense at this point, so it's likely the team looks outside the organization for a starter if Dalton is unable to play next Sunday night against the Eagles.