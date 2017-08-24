Cowboys' Benson Mayowa: Back practicing Thursday
Mayowa (knee) is back at practice Thursday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Mayowa is practicing with the first-time in drills, so it looks as if he's put the injury behind him entirely after being sidelined Wednesday. Mayowa is, however, expected to open up the regular season in a backup role on the defensive line.
