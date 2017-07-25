Mayowa (knee) is limited at the opening of training camp, Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reports.

The fact that Mayowa, who went down in OTAs with an unspecified knee injury, wasn't placed on the physically unable to perform list suggests his current situation isn't too serious. It shouldn't be long until he's back to normal.

