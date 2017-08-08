Cowboys' Benson Mayowa: Misses Monday's practice
Mayowa missed Monday's practice due to stiffness in his knee, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Mayowa's knee stiffness is the result of a long flight. Thus, the issue does not likely to be a problem going forward. Should he make the final roster, the 26-year-old projects to provide depth at defensive end this season.
