Mayowa is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a back injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Mayowa did not practice Wednesday and Thursday but was able to put in a limited session Friday. The 26-year-old is slated for his usual reserve role in the Cowboys' defensive line rotation if able to suit up Sunday.

