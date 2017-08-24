Cowboys' Benson Mayowa: Sidelined Wednesday
Mayowa was absent from Wednesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Cowboys' beat writer Clarence Hill Jr reports.
It is unclear when Mayowa sustained an injury, but he started in the Cowboys most recent exhibition game. The 26-year-old has been dealing with knee stiffness during camp, so that could potentially be acting up again. The Cowboys are likely being cautious here, so look for Mayowa to still enter the season in a rotational role on the defensive line.
