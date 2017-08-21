Play

Mayowa (knee) started at defensive end for Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

Mayowa played 13 defensive snaps and recorded two total tackles, including one tackle for a loss. The 26-year-old had been dealing with stiffness in his knee, but currently seems healthy and is expected to start the season as a backup defensive end.

