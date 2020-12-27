Blake (illness) is listed as active heading into Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Bell couldn't practice Thursday while dealing with a non-COVID-19-related illness, but the tight end has proven capable of recuperating in time for Dallas' Week 16 kickoff. The 29-year-old remains without a missed game all season, but his passing-game involvement has been sparse. Bell has accumulated three catches for 23 yards over his past three outings, as Dalton Schultz stands firmly fixed atop the depth chart with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in the same span.