Bell could line up at H-back at times this season, Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com reports.

With Jamize Olawale having opted out of the season, the Cowboys don't have an experienced fullback on the roster, but new head coach Mike McCarthy suggested he could use a blocking tight end in the backfield instead. "The fullback position and tight end position is something that I've always kind of lumped together when you're building your schematic menu [of the roster]," McCarthy said. "Because that's the adjustment you have to make in game weeks, so that's no different than our thinking right now as far as we're into training camp. The ability to play multiple positions, both at the fullback and tight end position, will give us what we need schematically." Bell does have backfield experience which could come in handy in that scenario -- he was an option quarterback in college before converting to tight end in the pros -- but he's still unlikely to get enough touches to have fantasy value, having caught no more than eight passes in any of the last four seasons.