Bell (back) practiced in full Wednesday and does not have an injury designation heading into Thursday's clash against Washington, per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Bell began the week with a pair of limited practice sessions, but his full participation Wednesday will allow him to take the field on Thanksgiving. The tight end out of Oklahoma has corralled only seven passes this year behind starter Dalton Schultz, so he's not likely to make much of an impact in terms of fantasy production.