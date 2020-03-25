Play

Bell is signing with the Cowboys, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bell has played for four different teams since he was taken in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, most recently serving as the No. 2 tight end for Kansas City in 2019. With 38 receptions in 65 career regular-season games, Bell shouldn't pose much of a threat to Blake Jarwin.

