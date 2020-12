Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Bell won't practice Thursday while he recovers from a non-COVID-19-related illness, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Though Bell will miss his second straight workout, McCarthy said he expects the tight end to be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Bell has served as the top backup to Dalton Schultz for much of the season, totaling 10 receptions for 103 yards on 14 targets over 14 games.