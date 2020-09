Bell is in line for an increased workload with Blake Jarwin (knee) having suffered a season-ending ACL tear, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Bell wasn't targeted during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Rams, even after Jarwin was forced off the field, while Dalton Schultz received four looks in the passing game. As such, Bell's increased workload looks like it will primarily consist of blocking assignments. Undrafted rookie Sean McKeon could see increased reps as well.