Bell hauled in his lone target for a 13-yard gain Sunday in the Cowboys' 37-34 win over the Giants.

Bell actually outproduced starting tight end Dalton Schultz (one catch for six yards on three targets), but don't expect to result in a more even distribution of the work at the position in future weeks. Schultz had recorded 17 receptions for 208 yards across the previous three weeks, and he still played 58 of the 68 offensive snaps (88 percent) on Sunday. Bell, meanwhile, played just 18 snaps (27 percent).