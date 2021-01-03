site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Blake Bell: Picks up stinger
RotoWire Staff
Bell (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants due to a stinger, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
If Bell is unable to return to Sunday's regular-season finale, Sean McKeon will step as the No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz. The 29-year-old wasn't targeted before leaving the field Sunday.
