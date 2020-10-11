site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Blake Bell: Returns to action Sunday
Bell (knee) has re-entered Sunday's game against the Giants, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bell briefly left the field with a knee issue Sunday, but he managed to return without missing much time. He'll resume working as the top backup to Dalton Schultz.
