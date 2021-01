Bell (neck) caught 11 of 15 targets for 110 yards over 16 games for the Cowboys in 2020.

After Blake Jarwin (knee) was lost for the season in Week 1, Dalton Schultz moved into the No. 1 tight end spot for Dallas, but Bell remained purely a blocker for the most part. Even so, the 110 receiving yards was the veteran TE's best total since he was a rookie with the 49ers in 2015. A free agent once again, Bell could find himself playing for his sixth team in six years in 2021.