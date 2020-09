Bell caught two of three targets for 34 yards in Sunday's comeback win over the Falcons.

With Blake Jarwin (knee) done for the year, Dalton Schultz stepped up and posted a 9-88-1 line on 10 targets as the Cowboys' new No. 1 tight end, but Bell got a little more involved in the passing game as well. There could be more opportunities for both players in Week 3 against a Seahawks defense that just gave up 397 passing yards to Cam Newton, but Bell's fantasy ceiling remains limited.