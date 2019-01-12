Jarwin (ankle) is active for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Rams, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

With a high-ankle sprain in tow, Jarwin was subject to a pregame workout, which included work on resistance cords, according to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News. It went well enough for Jarwin to gain clearance to suit up, but his snap count may be tied to pain tolerance. If Jarwin's workload is diminished, Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers are available to pick up the slack.