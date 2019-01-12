Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Available for divisional round
Jarwin (ankle) is active for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Rams, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
With a high-ankle sprain in tow, Jarwin was subject to a pregame workout, which included work on resistance cords, according to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News. It went well enough for Jarwin to gain clearance to suit up, but his snap count may be tied to pain tolerance. If Jarwin's workload is diminished, Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers are available to pick up the slack.
More News
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Slated to suit up Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Aiming to be active Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Questionable for divisional round•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Dealing with high-ankle sprain•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Held out of drills Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Dealing with ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...