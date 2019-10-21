Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Catches second TD of year
Jarwin caught his only target for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Eagles.
The tight end was left all alone in the end zone after Philly bit hard on a play-action fake to Ezekiel Elliott at the goal line. Jarwin has yet to break the 50-yard mark in any game this season as Jason Witten's return has reduced him to a complementary role at best in the offense, but he has scored two TDs among his 11 catches.
