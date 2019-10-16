Jarwin caught two of four targets for six total yards during Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Jets.

Jarwin was held under 10 yards for the second time in three games as the Cowboys continue to slide. Jarwin is far from the Cowboys' top target on a good day, but the fact is that Dallas hasn't had many good days lately. Dak Prescott's quarterback rating during the three-game losing streak is 82.7, down from 128.0 during the first three weeks of the season. Jarwin and the rest of Dallas' targets are going to have trouble making strides until the dimension of the offense changes. Fortunately, a struggling Eagles defense is on deck for Sunday.