Jarwin caught all seven of his targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 29-23 win over the Eagles.

The second-year tight end doubled his career reception total during Sunday's outing, a game in which Dak Prescott surpassed his previous career high in passing yards by a whopping 123. Dallas' offense runs through Ezekiel Elliott and, though Prescott has been very efficient as of late, it's probably unrealistic to expect another passing outburst Sunday against a Colts passing defense significantly tougher as compared to the Eagles.