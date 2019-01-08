Jarwin isn't scheduled to participate in Tuesday's practice due to an apparent ankle injury, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Jarwin played 43 of the Cowboys' 75 offensive snaps in the team's 24-22 wild-card victory over Seattle this past weekend, finishing with three receptions for 15 yards on three targets. For the third straight contest, Jarwin played fewer snaps than fellow tight end Dalton Schultz (51), though it's unclear if the ankle issue played a factor in that. Regardless, it's believed that Jarwin's absence from practice is more maintenance purposes more than anything else, as there has been no news yet to suggest that the 24-year-old is in any major jeopardy of missing Saturday's divisional-round tilt with the Rams.