Jarwin has a high-ankle sprain, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. As a result, Jarwin missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the extent of Jarwin's ankle injury clarified, it's no surprise the tight end hasn't stepped foot on the practice field this week. He also may be hard-pressed to play through the sprain Saturday against the Rams, something that could be confirmed as early as the release of the Cowboys' final divisional-round practice report Thursday. If Jarwin doesn't suit up this weekend, fellow tight ends Dalton Schultz and even Rico Gathers are poised to benefit.

