Jarwin caught seven of eight targets for 119 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 36-35 win over the Giants.

It may seem as if Jarwin came out of nowhere, but he actually had back-to-back games with seven targets in Weeks 14 and 15, catching 11 passes for 101 yards in those contests. Sunday's explosion came without the benefit of an increase in snap share (51 percent) as the second-year pro landed between 39 and 62 percent for a sixth consecutive game. Jarwin has safely established himself as the Cowboys' top pass-catching tight end in the absence of Geoff Swaim (IR-wrist), but his timeshare role in a run-first offense means there's a distinct possibility he comes crashing back down to earth in a playoff game against Seattle on Saturday.