Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Flashes big-play potential Sunday
Jarwin caught both his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's win over the Lions.
The third-year tight end turned a short pass from Dak Prescott into the 23-yard gain and a game-clinching first down inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Jarwin remains a tertiary part of the Cowboys' passing game and the No. 2 tight end behind Jason Witten for now, but his athleticism and big-play potential gives him some stash appeal in dynasty leagues should Witten retire again -- of Jarwin's 17 catches this season, six have gone for 20 yards or more.
