Jarwin is getting a second-round restricted free agent tender, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Jason Witten, on the other hand, is expected to leave the Cowboys. Witten was a 16-game starter in 2019 when he tied for third on the team with 83 targets, but he produced just 8.4 yards per catch and 6.4 per target, while Jarwin averaged 11.8 YPC and 8.9 YPT (from a 31-365-3 receiving line). With wide receivers Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb also at the end of their respective contracts, the Cowboys are facing a lot of uncertainty with their pass catchers. Jarwin could enter 2020 as the third or fourth option in the passing game, though it's also possible he faces competition for the top job at tight end.

