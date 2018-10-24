Jarwin converted his lone target into a 16-yard gain during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Washington.

The catch was just Jarwin's second of the season. The Oklahoma State product has now been targeted four times in the past three weeks after just two targets in the season's first four games. It's not a lot, but warrants keeping an eye on as starter Geoff Swaim deals with a knee sprain. If Swaim misses any time after the bye, it will be some combination of Jarwim, Rico Gathers, and Dalton Schultz taking on a top-10 Tennessee pass defense.

