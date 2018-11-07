Jarwin caught both of his targets for 15 yards during Monday's 28-14 loss to the Titans.

With Geoff Swaim (knee) out, Jarwin was the only Dallas tight end to catch a pass. That says two things. One, Jarwin is the tight end to have in Dallas while Swaim is out. Two, with just 15 yards, that doesn't mean that you should have him. Jarwin is not fantasy relevant at this point, even Sunday against a weak Philadelphia pass defense surrendering 269 passing yards per game.