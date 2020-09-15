Dallas placed Jarwin (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Jarwin's move to IR was a foregone conclusion after he was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee following the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Rams. The tight end will undergo season-ending surgery and turn his focus to returning to full health in advance of the 2021 campaign. Dalton Schultz is expected to step in as the Cowboys' top pass-catching tight end, while Blake Bell should also pick up more snaps but will likely serve as more of a blocker.