Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Held out of drills Tuesday
Jarwin (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jarwin has come on strong since taking over the largest share of snaps afforded to Cowboys tight ends, posting 26 catches (on 31 targets) for 280 yards and three TDs over the last seven games, including playoffs. Granted, most of that production came in a 7-119-3 performance against the Giants in Week 17, but an ankle injury now is threatening his standing. Practice reports Wednesday and Thursday could be enlightening for his potential workload in Saturday's wild-card game versus the Rams.
