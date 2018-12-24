Jarwin caught two of three targets for eight yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over Tampa Bay.

Jarwin came into Sunday with back-to-back games with seven targets. He couldn't keep that going against a pretty weak Buccaneers pass defense as the Cowboys dinked and dunked their way to a win. Jarwin's value continues to depend heavily on the health of Geoff Swaim (wrist). If he gets the start in the finale, he'll have a chance to take advantage against a solid Giants pass defense against which Jarwin was held catchless in Week 2, albeit in a supporting role.