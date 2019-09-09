Jarwin caught all three of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Giants.

After scoring three times in Week 17 last year against the Giants, Jarwin picked up right where he left off to begin 2019, catching the first of Dak Prescott's four TD passes in a 35-17 victory. Jarwin only saw 27 offensive snaps to Jason Witten's 45, but they each saw comparable targets -- a situation that will limit the fantasy ceiling of both tight ends, even in a passing offense that suddenly looks more explosive than ever.