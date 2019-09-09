Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Hits paydirt against Giants
Jarwin caught all three of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Giants.
After scoring three times in Week 17 last year against the Giants, Jarwin picked up right where he left off to begin 2019, catching the first of Dak Prescott's four TD passes in a 35-17 victory. Jarwin only saw 27 offensive snaps to Jason Witten's 45, but they each saw comparable targets -- a situation that will limit the fantasy ceiling of both tight ends, even in a passing offense that suddenly looks more explosive than ever.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...