Jarwin finished the regular season with 27 catches on 36 targets for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

He played in all 16 games, but it wasn't until Geoff Swaim broke his wrist that Jarwin got a chance to shine. His 119-yard, three-TD performance against the Giants in Week 17 obviously stands out, but Jarwin saw at least seven targets in three of the Cowboys' final four regular-season games as he earned Dak Prescott's trust at the sticks and down the seam. Swaim is a free agent in the offseason, but even if he returns to Dallas, Jarwin should be the favorite to take the top spot on the tight end depth chart heading into 2019.