Jarwin caught four of seven targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Colts.

Jarwin tied for second on the team in targets and led the way in receiving yardage. He hadn't topped two catches or 25 yards in any game this season prior to last week, but he now has 11 catches for 101 yards combined over his last two outings. Jarwin will look to continue his recent success in a favorable matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday.