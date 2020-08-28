Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Thursday during an interview on 105.3 The Fan that Jarwin "has had an amazing camp".

"It was hard to be a tight end in this organization when 82 [Jason Witten] was around," Jones continued. "Certainly, [Jarwin]'s getting to spread his wings now, whether it's Coach McCarthy, the offensive staff, his teammates, he keeps showing up out there." Jones also described the tight end's chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott as "outstanding". Witten saw 83 targets last season as the starter, which would seem to be about Jarwin's ceiling in the offense as the team also tries to work first-round pick CeeDee Lamb into the mix, but the 26-year-old tight end should be a lot more effective on a per-target basis than the aging future Hall of Famer was.