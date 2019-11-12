Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Low volume in Sunday's loss
Jarwin caught three of four targets for 35 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
The catches and targets both tied his season highs, and Jarwin's fantasy value remains tied to whether he can find the end zone or not in any given week. Over the last four games, he's seen 10 targets to Jason Witten's 25, and it would likely take a Witten injury to put Jarwin on the radar in most leagues.
