Jarwin caught his only target for a 25-yard gain in Saturday's preseason loss to the Texans.

Both Jarwin and Dalton Schultz got work with the Cowboys' starters in the first quarter before the team went to its bench, but Jarwin made the bigger impact as his lone grab set Dallas up in the red zone and eventually led to a Tony Pollard touchdown. The respective track records of the two tight ends suggest Jarwin is the more dynamic receiver, but in an offense with a lot of mouths to feed, it could be tough for either one to post consistently useful fantasy numbers as long as they're splitting snaps.