Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Makes only catch count
Jarwin caught his only target for a 42-yard touchdown in Monday's win over the Giants.
The third-year tight end took a short dump-off from a scrambling Dak Prescott and did the rest, knifing through the New York secondary nearly untouched with a burst of speed. While Jason Witten remains one of Prescott's first looks when the QB wants to move the sticks, Jarwin has flashed some big-play ability the future Hall of Famer no longer possesses, catching 12 of 16 targets for 162 yards and three scores through eight games.
