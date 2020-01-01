Jarwin wrapped up 2019 with 31 catches on 41 targets for 365 yards and three touchdowns.

Jason Witten's return to Dallas kept Jarwin from building on the upside he showed in 2018, but the tight end still posted career highs in catches and yards. Jarwin also kept his burgeoning reputation as a Giants-killer intact -- five of his six career TDs have come against the Cowboys' NFC East rivals, including scores in Week 1 and Week 9 this season. If Witten elects to re-retire, Jarwin could be headed for a 2020 breakout, but even if he remains in the No. 2 role behind the future Hall of Famer, his role in the passing game figures to grow given his big-play ability.