Jarwin (hip) reverted to injured reserve after the Cowboys restored him from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Jarwin's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 on Nov. 26 didn't have any bearing on his availability for the Cowboys, as he was already slated to miss time with the hip injury that resulted in his placement on IR on Nov. 6. Though Jarwin is eligible to resume practicing with the Cowboys at any point, the Cowboys have yet to provide an update on when he'll be able to do so. Sean McKeon should continue to serve as the main backup to No. 1 tight end Dalton Schultz in the meantime.