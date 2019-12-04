Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Nabs two passes in loss
Jarwin caught two of three targets for nine yards during Thursday's 26-15 loss to Buffalo.
The Bills kept Jarwin in check Thursday as the tight end was held under 20 yards for the third consecutive game. Jarwin has some down-field ability, his six catches of 20 or more yards ranking fourth on the team despite being sixth in receptions. A series of tough opponents have stifled Jarwin's big-play ability, however, and things won't get much easier Thursday against Chicago, which as surrendered just 31 passes of 20 or more yards this season - sixth fewest in the league.
More News
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Struggles in rain Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Flashes big-play potential Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Low volume in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Makes only catch count•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Catches second TD of year•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Catches two passes in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 14.
-
Week 14 TE Preview: Options emerge
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 14 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 14 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....