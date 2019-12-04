Jarwin caught two of three targets for nine yards during Thursday's 26-15 loss to Buffalo.

The Bills kept Jarwin in check Thursday as the tight end was held under 20 yards for the third consecutive game. Jarwin has some down-field ability, his six catches of 20 or more yards ranking fourth on the team despite being sixth in receptions. A series of tough opponents have stifled Jarwin's big-play ability, however, and things won't get much easier Thursday against Chicago, which as surrendered just 31 passes of 20 or more yards this season - sixth fewest in the league.