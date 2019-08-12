Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Nursing foot injury
Jarwin did not practice Monday due to a foot sprain, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Fellow tight end Dalton Schultz (ankle) was also held out of Monday's practice. Codey McElroy and Marcus Lucas will benefit from increased usage while Jarwin remains sidelined, especially during Jason Witten's veteran days off.
