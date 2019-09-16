Jarwin caught his only target for 22 yards in Sunday's win over Washington.

Jason Witten was the more active tight end for Dallas on the day, hauling in four passes including a TD, but the more athletic Jarwin nearly matched the veteran's yardage total with his lone grab. The duo will continue to split snaps and targets, but if Jarwin were to get an opportunity to handle a starting role, he could have some surprising fantasy value.

