Jarwin hauled in six of seven targets for 50 yards in the Cowboys' 31-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

Jarwin enjoyed a career-best night in what was the Cowboys' third straight loss, with his seven targets also serving as a season high. The third-year tight end now has a career-high 28 receptions for the campaign as well, and he's notched multiple grabs in five straight games, easily the most productive stretch of his three-season NFL tenure. Jarwin will look to stay hot versus the Rams in a Week 15 matchup, a week from Sunday.