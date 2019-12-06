Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Productive in Week 14 loss
Jarwin hauled in six of seven targets for 50 yards in the Cowboys' 31-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday.
Jarwin enjoyed a career-best night in what was the Cowboys' third straight loss, with his seven targets also serving as a season high. The third-year tight end now has a career-high 28 receptions for the campaign as well, and he's notched multiple grabs in five straight games, easily the most productive stretch of his three-season NFL tenure. Jarwin will look to stay hot versus the Rams in a Week 15 matchup, a week from Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Nabs two passes in loss•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Struggles in rain Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Flashes big-play potential Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Low volume in Sunday's loss•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Makes only catch count•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Catches second TD of year•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
TNF preview, Cook, Thielen injury update
Who can you trust on Thursday night? Chris Towers breaks down the Bears and Cowboys, and wraps...
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...