Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Promoted to active roster
Jarwin was promoted to the Cowboys' active roster Thursday, the Cowboys' official site reports.
The Cowboys will bolster their tight end depth this week by adding Jarwin, an undrafted rookie from Oklahoma State, to the active roster. In a corresponding move the team parted ways with quarterback Kellen Moore.
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...