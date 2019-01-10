Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Questionable for divisional round
Jarwin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round contest against the Rams, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Like veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, Jarwin is tending to a high-ankle sprain, which held both players out of practice all week. Helman is of the belief Jarwin will be a game-time decision, which likely means the tight end's availability won't be determined until approximately 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff.
More News
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Dealing with high-ankle sprain•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Held out of drills Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Explodes for 119 and three scores•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Held to eight yards•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Set to fill in for Swaim again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...