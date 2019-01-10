Jarwin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round contest against the Rams, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Like veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, Jarwin is tending to a high-ankle sprain, which held both players out of practice all week. Helman is of the belief Jarwin will be a game-time decision, which likely means the tight end's availability won't be determined until approximately 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff.