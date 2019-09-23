Jarwin caught one of three targets for three yards in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Jason Witten only saw four targets in the game but did a lot more with them, hauling in three catches for 54 yards. Jarwin saw a nearly even split of offensive snaps with the veteran (35 to 37), but until he shows he's on the same page as Dak Prescott in his routes, Jarwin will be an afterthought even in deep fantasy formats.