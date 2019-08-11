Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Records 51 receiving yards
Jarwin caught four of his five targets for 51 yards during Saturday's preseason opener against the 49ers.
Jarwin led the team in receptions in the exhibition opener and finished second in receiving yards. Most of his damage was done on a 33-yard reception on the second drive of the game, while he added three short catches to round off his performance. This was an encouraging debut for Jarwin, who emerged as a capable option in the latter part of next season, but his most likely role in the regular season will be as part of a committee.
More News
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Headed for timeshare•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Late-season breakthrough•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Available for divisional round•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Slated to suit up Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Aiming to be active Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Questionable for divisional round•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football prep: Auction strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...