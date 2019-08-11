Jarwin caught four of his five targets for 51 yards during Saturday's preseason opener against the 49ers.

Jarwin led the team in receptions in the exhibition opener and finished second in receiving yards. Most of his damage was done on a 33-yard reception on the second drive of the game, while he added three short catches to round off his performance. This was an encouraging debut for Jarwin, who emerged as a capable option in the latter part of next season, but his most likely role in the regular season will be as part of a committee.